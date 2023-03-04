Evelyn Huyck, who died on March 1, 2023 at age 85, was the second daughter of Albert and Dorothy Gatley, and the younger sister of Barbara who died when Evelyn was an infant. Over the years she was a speech therapist, teacher, church choir leader, organist, and dedicated church volunteer. Evelyn lived an amazing life. She grew up outside of Washington, D.C. and moved with her parents to Fort Myers Beach, FL in the early 1960’s when the island was still quaint. She graduated with a teaching degree from Townson State Teacher College in Baltimore, MD and a Masters in Speech Pathology from FSU. This led to her employment with the Lee County Florida School System as a Speech Pathologist/Consultant.
In 1980 she married her soul mate, Van Huyck of Atlanta, GA, and they have been inseparable ever since. In 1986 she and Van left Atlanta and took up living and traveling in their motorhome, Goose, before finally settling down in Fort Myers Beach, FL from 2000 to 2006. They resumed their travels after hurricane Charlie encouraged them to settle down elsewhere. This episode of travel brought them to their new and current home in Johnson City in the beautiful Tennessee Mountains.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Van; sister, Martha Kelley of Fort Meyers, FL, and nieces, nephews and their children.
If you wish to honor Evelyn’s memory, please thank a teacher and join her family and many friends at St. John’s Episcopal Church for her funeral on March 15, 2023 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 North Roan, Johnson City, TN 37601, or St. Hilary’s Episcopal Church, 5011 McGregor Blvd, Fort Meyers, FL 33901
