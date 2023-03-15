PINEY FLATS - Evelyn Hawk Gates, 101, lifelong resident of Piney Flats, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her residence.
Evelyn was born on January 25, 1922 to the late Isaac Hugh and Edith Hayes Hawk.
She retired from the Sullivan County School System as a secretary at Mary Hughes School, the same school she graduated from. Evelyn also graduated from Steed College in Johnson City with an associate degree. She was a member of Piney Flats United Methodist Church, serving in various capacities.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by: her husband, Wendell B. Gates; three brothers, Robert F. Hawk, Lawrence I. Hawk and Alex C. Hawk; and three sisters, Grace Nolan, Margaret Leeper and Sarah (Pollie) Cross.
Survivors include: one son, Wendell B. Gates, Jr. and his wife Andrea, of Piney Flats; several nieces, great nieces and great nephews.
The family of Evelyn Gates will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Piney Flats United Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 2 PM with Dr. Paul Humphrey officiating. A committal service will immediately follow at Shell Cemetery. Pallbearers include: Randy Curde, Val Heil, Jim Liggett, Jeff Light, Sam O’Dell and Keith Price. Honorary Pallbearers include: Phil Elsea, Eric Hughes, Johnny McKamey and Fred Minor.
The family would like to thank Evelyn’s loving caregivers: Peggy Barker, Tina Balthis, Joan Cannon, Connie Johnson, Leona Strouth, Kathy Sullivan, Patty Wilson, Pat Wyatt, and her special fiend, Carrie Schwartz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Flats United Methodist Church, 225 Methodist Church St., Piney Flats, TN 37686.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Gates family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Gates family. (423) 282-1521
