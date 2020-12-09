JOHNSON CITY - Evelyn Hammett Williams, 97, Johnson City, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of the late Richard Calvin Hammett and Sarah Ellen Cooley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl C. Williams, Sr. and her son Dennis James Williams.
The Lord saw fit to bless Mrs. Williams with 97+ years and she did her humanly best to enjoy every day of it. She was happiest sharing time with friends and family. She was a lady of deep faith and took great comfort in her spiritual worship. She was a member of Keystone Presbyterian Church. She shared her faith through a Wednesday Morning Bible Study she proudly created at the Johnson City Senior Center, where she also volunteered many hours. She treasured singing with the Musical Voices singing group for many years. She retired from the Johnson City School System, where she served as a teaching assistant in Special Education. She was known for her big birthday celebrations and grand holiday celebrations at her home, where everyone left with full hands, hearts and bellies.
Mrs. Williams, known to many as Mamaw, was the true matriarch of her family. She will be deeply missed. Her spirit lives on in her children: Carl C. Williams, Jr (Judy), Gary “Mouse” Williams (Pam), Karen Taylor (David) and Robin Fisher-Curtis (Ron) all of Johnson City; grandchildren: Trey Williams (Angie), Todd Williams (Tammy), Traci Yavas (Ahmet), Mike Williams, Craig Williams, Jaime Hise, Mathew Williams (Brooke), Carla Orsburn (Scott), Keith Taylor (Sarah), Denny Fisher, and Chris Fisher; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and Lynn Saunders who was thought of as a daughter.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM until 6:00 PM Friday, December 11, 2020 at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 PM with Dr. Tom Bier officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff with Avalon Hospice especially Brooks Monroe for all their love and wonderful care that was provided. Special thanks also to Dr. Kevin Sweet with Johnson City Internal Medicine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visiting stjude.org.
