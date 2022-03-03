ERWIN - Evangeline “Vange” (Treadway) Bailey, age 87 of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Asheville, NC, and a resident of Erwin all of her life, Vange was a daughter of the late Lewis Treadway and Kate (Phillips) Frye. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was formerly employed as a secretary at Hoover Ball and Roller. She loved reading and being outdoors. In addition to her parents, Vange is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Cecil Jackson Bailey; grandson, Ryan Bogart; son-in-law, Gregg Bogart; brother, Donald Treadway; and nephew, Gregory Buckles.
Vange Bailey has left behind to cherish her memory: daughter: Jo Bogart, of Erwin; sisters: Mary Jo Gilley and husband, Harrison, of Knoxville, and Patricia Buckles, of Matthews, NC; several nieces and nephews; best friend: Patricia Frazier; and special friends: Myra Ann Preston and Bill Ray.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Vange Bailey in a committal service to be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend David Crutchfield will officiate. Those attending should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 1:50 pm for the service. Serving as pallbearers will be: Dennis Treadway, Harley Bailey, Shawn Treadway, Charles Fain, Toby Fain and Bud Vance. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Yates, Will Buckles, John Ponder, Joseph Ponder, Scott Blomme, Dustin Blomme, Chris Kinney, Phillip Kinney and Rick Fain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Vange’s name to Calvary Baptist Church, 540 Adams Street, Erwin, TN 37650 or to the charity of your choice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of our families, guests and staff, the family has requested that masks or face coverings be worn at all times while attending services.
