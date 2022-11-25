JOHNSON CITY - Evalena “Ev” Meredith, 79, of Johnson City, passed away November 24, 2022. She was born to the late Oliver Charlie and Neva Taylor Champion on September 15, 1943.

Evalena was a very independent lady who moved to Washington DC after graduating high school. While there she worked for the FBI fingerprinting division and Mack Trucking Company. Later in life moved back to Elizabethton with her loving husband Donald Leroy Meredith and two children, Michelle and Jeff. She continued her work career traveling the area calling on customers for her home accessories and jewelry lines which she independently represented. She made many friends throughout her years of business travel.

