JOHNSON CITY - Evalena “Ev” Meredith, 79, of Johnson City, passed away November 24, 2022. She was born to the late Oliver Charlie and Neva Taylor Champion on September 15, 1943.
Evalena was a very independent lady who moved to Washington DC after graduating high school. While there she worked for the FBI fingerprinting division and Mack Trucking Company. Later in life moved back to Elizabethton with her loving husband Donald Leroy Meredith and two children, Michelle and Jeff. She continued her work career traveling the area calling on customers for her home accessories and jewelry lines which she independently represented. She made many friends throughout her years of business travel.
She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Elizabethton for more than 40 years. She also attended Bethlehem and Redeemer Lutheran church in Johnson City. She loved Sundays, getting to go to church, spending time devoted to the Lord and being with her church friends were no doubt some of her happiest moments.
Evalena is survived by her daughter, Michelle Bowen (Terry) of San Jose, CA and son, Jeff Meredith (Casey) of Knoxville, TN; one grandson, Braiden Chase Meredith of Knoxville, TN; one sister, Ms. Betty Carden of Elizabethton, TN; two nieces Melissa Frazer (Lewis) and Lori Parker (Roger) along with several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald Leroy Meredith; one brother and sister in-law Ralph and Jean Champion.
A service to celebrate the life of Evalena (Champion) Meredith will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Mark Kophamer, officiating. The receiving of friends will be conducted between the hours of 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM prior to the service on Sunday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Historic Section (53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, Tennessee). Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Monday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Evalena’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Meredith family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Evalena (Champion) Meredith.