JOHNSON CITY - Eva Qualls Phillips, 91, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born in Sparta, TN, a daughter of the late Frank Perry Qualls I and Elizabeth Cantrell Qualls. She had been a resident of Washington County since the age of 8.
She worked for Leon Fernbach for 32 years before retiring and beginning a second career in childcare, where she was known as “Granny Eva” and loved by many.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: first husband, Milton Mast; second husband, Jerry Phillips; brother, Frank Perry Qualls II and his wife Gwen; and sister-in-law, Nancy Qualls.
Those surviving include: sons, Wayne Mast and wife Nancy, and Gary Mast of Spring Hill, FL; brother, JB Qualls; grandchildren, Sarah Mast, Kevin Mast and wife Kaylee, and Jennifer Halsey; as well as several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be held for Eva Phillips at 12:00 PM on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 11:50 AM. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Wayne and Nancy in Johnson City.