ERWIN - Eva “Marie” Simmons Erwin, age 78, Erwin, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 24, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and daughter of the late Wilby and Nora Peterson Simmons.
Marie worked as an LPN with the Unicoi County Memorial Hospital for over twenty-five years. Her patients and coworkers loved her gentle and caring nature. Marie was equally as dedicated to her job as her family. As a mother, she taught her children the importance of selflessly loving and caring for others. As a grandmother, she enjoyed teaching her granddaughters how to cook her favorite recipes and sharing her love of gardening, all while watching women’s basketball games on tv.
As a lifelong Christian, Marie served the Lord faithfully and fervently. She was a longtime member of Shallow Ford Baptist Church. Marie loved and cherished her church family dearly, and enjoyed serving in the congregation.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Winston Guy Erwin on December 18, 2014; two brothers: Earl and Arlin Simmons; one sister, Jean Tinker.
Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory; her children: Tim Erwin and wife, Penny, Amy True and husband, David; four granddaughters: Tiffany Erwin, Tilly Erwin Beach and husband, Ben, Whitley True Headley and husband, Corey, Abbey True; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the McInturff Cemetery, Rock Creek Community. Reverend Zach Smith will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 3:25 PM Wednesday.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Erwin family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Erwin family. (423) 743-1380.