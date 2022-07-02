ERWIN - Eva Mae Price Edwards Lung, age 62, Erwin, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, while she was surrounded by her family. She is a daughter of Mary Tilson Fowler and the late Wayne Richard Price.
Eva was of the Baptist Faith, and she was a Homemaker. She enjoyed going fishing, playing cards with her family, planting flowers and gardening. Eva liked to read, and she liked shopping for antiques. She loved her cat, Itty Bitty who, by the way was not so itty bitty.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Wayne Edwards.
Eva leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Mary Fowler, Erwin; two daughters: Amanda Benton, Unicoi and Megan Edwards, Erwin; grandchildren: Raymond Andrew Edwards, Ezekiel Benton, Chevelle Benton, Dora Gale Benton, Emma Briggs, Lilah Briggs, Alyas Cordero and Reyna Faye Cordero; great granddaughter, Adilynn Benton; brother, Richard Price, Erwin; sisters: Karen Silvers (Rusty), Dawsonville, GA, Sharon Price Foster, Erwin; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Eva’s family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Big Branch Baptist Church. Service will be held at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow in Big Branch Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew Edwards, Ezekiel Benton, Cedric Benton, Travis Briggs, Lilah Briggs, Joshua Price and Richard Price.
