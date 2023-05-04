ERWIN - Eva Mae Griffith, age 87, of Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Eva was a member of Central Baptist Church and was an employee of Texas Instruments until her retirement. Eva enjoyed sewing, reading and playing cards. She also loved spending time in Florida. Eva is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, John Blaine “J.B.” Griffith; one brother, Johnny Wayne Ogle; and two sisters: Anna Jean (Ogle) Wright and Kaye Barnett.
Eva Mae Griffith has left behind to cherish her memory: children: Debby Steffey, Keith Griffith and wife Tanya, Jeff Griffith and wife Nancy, and Sabrina Street; grandchildren: Marianne Steffey, Rachel Clark and husband Blake, Michael “Mikie” Steffey, Miranda Jo Griffith, Ethan Street, Megan Griffith, Adam Griffith, and Christy Parrish and husband Andrew; sisters: Sue Ellis and Kathy Silver; brother, Bobby Ogle; special cousin, Pat Young; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family respectfully request the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Eva Mae Griffith in a graveside committal service to be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, May 5, 2023 in the mausoleum chapel at Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. Those attending the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 2:50 pm for the service.