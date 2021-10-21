JOHNSON CITY - Eunice Caroline Deel, age 99, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City.
Eunice was born August 19, 1922, in Clintwood, Virginia, to the late Oscar and Alta Roberson Deel. She earned a master’s degree in social work and worked as a social worker for the state of Tennessee for many years.
Eunice was a very talented artist. Her specialty was painting, she especially loved to paint old houses, farms, barns, and rustic images. She was a member of the Watauga Valley Art League.
In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard Deel and Junior Deel and her sisters, Eileen Deel, Madge Pickens, and Imogene Dobbs.
Those left to cherish her memory include many loving nieces and nephews; special friends, Jean Graybeal, Ashley Johnson, Rick Oliver, and Vickie Fellers; and her loving kitties, Annabelle and Eli.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Phipps Memorial Cemetery in Clintwood, Virginia. Those planning to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 2:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the animal shelter or rescue of the donor’s choice in honor of Eunice.
The family wishes to thank Gabrielle for taking care of the kitties over the last year.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 is serving the family. 423-282-1521