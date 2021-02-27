ELIZABETHTON - Eula Mae Hodge, age 91, of Elizabethton, TN went to be with her Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was born to the late James Monroe “Poga” Potter and Sarah Catherine Hopson. Mae was the Administrative Assistant for Laws-Troutman Insurance Company where she later retired. She was active with a group of ladies that would go to the Carter County Jail weekly and have devotions with the female inmates. Mae loved to sew, cook, and take care of others. She was a member of First Christian Church, Elizabethton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lestol M. “Sid” Hodge and brother, James M. “Bud” Potter. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Teresa Densford and husband Orris, of Elizabethton; two sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Oaks and Leota Holsclaw, both of Elizabethton; a granddaughter, Anna Marie Densford, of Elizabethton; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of Eula Mae Hodge will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Michael Klaus and Mr. Brock Harrison, Ministers officiating. Active pallbearers are Randy Brockley, Isaac Carson, Adam Greenlee, Michael Greenlee, Noah Holsclaw, Chris Mosely, Efren Rosario, David Shields and David Trivette. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of First Christian Church, Elizabethton. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 P.M. on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Friends may call or come by Hathaway-Percy Funeral home between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. Monday, March 1, 2021 to sign the guest register book. (The family will not be present during this time.)
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Youth and Children of First Christian Church, 513 Hattie Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to RSM Women’s Recovery, P.O. Box 603, Elizabethton, TN 37644.
