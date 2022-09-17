ERWIN - Eula Kay English Keplinger, age 71, Erwin, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on Saturday, January 6, 1951, in Madison County, NC to the late Zelda English.
Eula was a hard worker, she worked in manufacturing for many years, and she was a meticulous homemaker. She was of the Baptist Faith. Eula was a great cook and liked to share her home cooked meals with family and friends. Eula had a sweet tooth, she really enjoyed eating desserts. She enjoyed gardening, yard work and farming. Eula had fun going on trips to Pigeon Forge and other places. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Spending time with her family meant the world to Eula.
She leaves behind, her husband of thirty-three years, Ronald Keplinger; her son, Eric Lingerfelt (Rowena Davis), Ft. Collins, CO; stepson, Jerry Keplinger, Erwin; brother, Roger Roberts, Erwin; three sisters: Ruth Tapp (Russell), Erwin, Mary Watts, Elizabethton and Carolyn Harris, Piney Flats; granddaughter, Aleen Nicole Keplinger; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Eula’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Reverend Steve Miller will officiate her graveside service on Wednesday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.