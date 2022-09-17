ERWIN - Eula Kay English Keplinger, age 71, Erwin, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on Saturday, January 6, 1951, in Madison County, NC to the late Zelda English.

Eula was a hard worker, she worked in manufacturing for many years, and she was a meticulous homemaker. She was of the Baptist Faith. Eula was a great cook and liked to share her home cooked meals with family and friends. Eula had a sweet tooth, she really enjoyed eating desserts. She enjoyed gardening, yard work and farming. Eula had fun going on trips to Pigeon Forge and other places. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Spending time with her family meant the world to Eula.

