ERWIN - Eula Kate “Mammy” Rice, age 82, Erwin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a life-long resident of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Jim and Ada Broomer Crawford.
Eula Kate was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed helping others and was always friendly to everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.
Eula Kate leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of sixty-five years, Homer Rice, one son, Billy Joe Rice (Susie), one daughter, Reta Faye Crumley, one granddaughter, Kathy Jo Farmer, one grandson, Brandon Joe Rice, one great granddaughter, three great grandsons, several nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 2, 2021 under the portico of the Evergreen Mausoleum. Rev. Roger Laws and Rev. Cline Hensley will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 PM Saturday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
