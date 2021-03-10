KINGSPORT - Eula Hammonds Barger Pendleton, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Preston Place Suites surrounded by her family.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by East Lawn Funeral Home at a later date.
