JOHNSON CITY - Eula Fern Brummett Fields, 98 and a half, of 404 North Gilmer Park , Johnson City, TN, graced heaven’s pearly gates on Saturday, April 30th, 2022. She was born and raised in the Castlewood, VA community and moved to East Tennessee in 1948 for better educational opportunities for her children. A lifetime of selfless acts like that one, hard work, and loving care made her a beloved matriarch for family and friends alike.
A devoted prayer warrior and member of Thankful Baptist Church, Eula brought warmth and comfort to all she encountered. She was recognized for her contributions to the faith community in 2019 as a recipient of the Milligan University Leader in Christian Service award.
There was not a more dedicated employee during her years of employment at ETSU, Hands On Museum, or Charley’s Steakery where she garnered the adoration and respect of all she encountered. Eula’s kind spirit, acceptance of everyone as they are, and welcoming presence have left a permanent place on the hearts of many.
In addition to her son Bascom Fields Junior, she was preceded in death by her parents, William Kemper and Lottie Brummett, siblings: Nannie Fields, Worley Brummett and Bessie Douglas and, grandson Jimmy Crawford, great-granddaughter Simone Spratley, and son-in-law Rainey Crawford.
She leaves to carry on her legacy her daughters Evelyn Debro (Angelo Newman) , Thelma Crawford, Margaret Love, Joy Miller (Herb), Lottie Ryans (Eric); grandchildren Sharon Butler (Calvin), Felicia Spratley (Derek), Jennifer Dixon ( Stephen) , Ryan Love ( Cleusa Alfama), Emily Ryans ( Jaime Luna), Victoria and Hannah Ryans; great-grandchildren Maya, Amaris and Faith Spratley, Blake and Raini Butler, Alex Elmore (Katie), Braxton and Caixon Dixon, Caislyn, Aliyanah and Laylah Love, Zarayah Alexander, and great-great-grandchild Alaia Elmore. Also special daughters and grandson Sylvia and Kenny Bachman and Diane Stevenson (Herbert). In addition to her descendants, she has a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews and special friends who mourn her passing and whom she loved and regarded as her own children.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at Jubilee World Outreach, 1409 Indian Ridge Road Johnson City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. – noon with the Celebration of Life at noon. Burial will be at Washington County Memory Gardens at 2:00. For those interested, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Eula Fields Nursing Scholarship at ETSU. Given the opportunity, nursing is the career she would have chosen. Send contributions to ETSU Advancement, PO Box 70721, Johnson City TN 37614. Professional service and care of Mrs. Eula Fields and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423)926-6013