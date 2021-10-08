February 10, 1936, Bert & Hattie Mae Wilson welcomed into the world a precious child and named her Eugenia. The name which means noble aristocrat set the path for this courteous child who would grow to be a caring woman of God. Eugenia, better known as “Jean”, accepted Christ at an early age and later used her gifts to bless young children. As she grew in grace, she demonstrated her love for Jesus and then quietly went to be with her Lord and Saviour and remaining as active as possible until her quiet transition on September 24, 2021.
She was educated in the Johnson City School System, where she graduated from Historic Langston High School. “Jean” was employed as a Dental Assistant, Baxter Pharmaceuticals, Klockmen Mills, Crossing Guard and Mountainview Elementary School. “Jean” had a great love for Kids, Sewing, Cooking, and helping those in need. “Jean’s” love for Christ led her to become a member of the Friendship Baptist Church of Johnson City, TN, where she was very active in Midweek Bible Study and Sunshine Band. She served as Director of the Sunshine Band until time and changes in health caused her to move to Palatka, Florida with her granddaughter. She also served as the Director of Sunshine Band for the Bethel Baptist Missionary & Educational Association. Her gifts and talents will truly be missed.
“Jean” was preceded in death by her parents, Bert & Hattie Wilson; Brothers, Duke Rogers and Fred Wilson and her son, Elbert “Winky” Lyons, Jr.
Eugenia “Jean” K. Lyons leaves to cherish her memories: Brother, Buford “Buster” Odem of Johnson City, TN; Daughter-in-Law, Vanessa Lyons of Johnson City; Nieces, Lisa Jackson of Elizabethton, TN; Doretha Harris of Portsmouth, VA, Brenda Ellis of Churchman, VA. Grandchildren: Elbert “Swan” Lyons of Johnson City, TN, Monica Thompson and Rodshelle Lyons of Palatka, FL, Crystal Lyons of Charlotte, NC; Great Grandchildren, Jimmie Williams, Ra’Maya, Williams, Braden Hinton. Darien Lyons, Natalie Conyers, Demare and Janessa Purifoy; 3 Great great Grandchildren; Special Friend & Caretaker, Wilma Mungin Joanne Conley of Johnson City, TN and a host of Extended family and Sorrowing friends.
A public Interment will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens on Saturday October 9, 2021, at 2:00pm. The family will have a private service prior to the Interment. D.A. Boyd & Sons Funeral Home of Palatka, Florida. Are In Charge of all Arrangements. Assisted by Birchette Mortuary of Johnson City, TN During all services please be in compliance with CDC COVID-19 guidelines including required masks with social distancing.