JOHNSON CITY - Eugene Trottie, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at his home in Johnson City surrounded by loved ones.
Gene was a West Palm Beach, Florida, native and lived most of his life in Johnson City. He was a son of the late Henry W. Trottie and Addie Saliard Trottie Hines.
Known as “The Mayor of Carnegie,” Gene will be remembered for his sense of humor and jovial disposition. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was an independent business owner, specializing in concrete and masonry. Gene was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church and had been a member of Thankful Baptist Church for a number of years.
He was an avid Science Hill High School athletics fan, particularly basketball, and a skilled golfer. He loved jazz and Western movies.
Gene also was preceded in death by his first wife, Leah Ann Rhea Trottie; eight brothers, Henry Eddie Trottie, Joe Trottie, Herman Trottie, Andrew Trottie, Jessie Carl Trottie, Henry Trottie, Jessie Trottie and Sonny Hines; and three sisters, Daisy Trottie, Laura Trottie-Canady and Lillie “Belle” Hamilton-Markland.
Survivors include his wife, Gertha Allen Trottie; one sister, Toni Louise Hines Wingfield, Baltimore, Maryland; one son, Kelly Trottie (Sam), Johnson City; three daughters, Kimberly Price and Jeanna Trottie, both of Johnson City, and Monica Thompson Grant (Elbert), Palatka, Florida; five grandsons, Chris Price (Angela), Michael Price, Delvin Price, JaBrian Perry and Damare Purfoy; two granddaughters, Timoja Trottie and Janessa Purfoy; six great-grandchildren, Aniah, Brynlee, Kaiden, Damani, Keiton and Ja’Siel Price; two sisters-in-law, Lavonia Trottie and Brenda Hines; one stepdaughter, Salina Allen Huttle (Louis); two step grandsons, Rashad Adams and Oliver Allen Johnson; one step great-grandson, Jackson Adams; a special nephew, Davon Cherry; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gene will be greatly missed by all.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday February 25, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
