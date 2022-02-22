GRAY - Eugene Thomas “Tommy” Flanagan Jr., age 59, of Gray, passed away at his home on February 18, 2022, after a lengthy illness and complications following surgery.
Tommy is survived by his mother, Katie Flanagan McRae, step-father, Arthur McRae, sister, Kay Flanagan Todd and husband, Mike, niece, Tiffany Todd Jones and husband, Kent, great-niece, Hannah, great-nephew, Liam, nephew, Logan Chadwick Todd and wife, Brianna, great-niece, Audrey, and great-nephew, Cooper, uncle & aunt, JA and Peggy Jessup, and best friend/adopted brother, David Slemons “Woody”.
He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Thomas Flanagan Sr. “Gene”.
Tommy was a graduate from Daniel Boone High School, a charter member of Boone Trail Baptist Church and a present member of Boones Creek Baptist Church. He attended ETSU where he studied special education which led to several jobs working with autistic youth to troubled teens. He had a big heart for animals which lead to several adoptions, the latest being Pepe. Tommy enjoyed NASCAR, Braves Baseball, and watching the Georgia Bulldogs work their way to another National Championship.
Thank you to all our family and friends across many states for storming the throne. Each prayer was answered and helped Tommy (and us) as he courageously stepped out of his bondage of flesh to his healing in heaven.
Cards and condolences to the family can be mailed to 105 Newell Village, Seymour, TN, 37685
Online condolences may be sent at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821