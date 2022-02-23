JONESBOROUGH - Eugene Range, 85, of Jonesborough, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at his residence.
Eugene was born May 26, 1936, to James and Ann Range. Eugene was a Dairy Farmer until 2005 and then he farmed Beef Cattle. He was very active in his church at Westside Christian Church and the Greenwood Ruritan Club.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Range; one sister, Shirley Kitzmiller.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-two years, Nancy Hughes Range; one son, James D. Range and his wife Tina; one brother, Bobby Range; two granddaughters, Heather Range and Crystal Range; three great-granddaughters, Amirah Range, Ja’Liyah Range and Siriyah Range; one grandson, James Burnside, Jr.
A graveside committal service for Eugene Range will be conducted at 2 pm Friday, February 25, 2022, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Todd Wolfe officiating. Active pallbearers will be James Range, Bruce Range, Johnny Clark, Sam Smith, Daryl Lloyd and Brian Briggs. Ministers, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Friday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.