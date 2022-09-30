Eugene “Gene” Wilson, age 73, went to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, September 29, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was retired from Nuclear Fuel Services. Gene was a faithful member, trustee, and treasurer of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church. He proudly served the people of Unicoi County as a County Commissioner for 12 years. Anyone that knew him, knew that he was grounded in his faith and willing to witness to whomever he came in contact with. Spending time with his family and spoiling his dog, Ace, brought him the most happiness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lee Anna Wilson; in-laws, Arnold & Willene Webb; and Son-in-law, Frank Gingras. Gene is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Glenda “Denny” Wilson; Sister, Phyllis Wilson Donegan; Daughter & Son-in-law, Angie & George Turner; Daughter, Karen Gingras; Grandson & Wife, Tyler & Brittany Turner; Granddaughter & Husband, Sydney & Matthew Austin; Great grandson, Cameron Turner. Also surviving are beloved nieces & nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in honor of Gene to Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church. The address is 101 Berkshire Dr. Erwin, TN 37650.