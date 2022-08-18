PINEY FLATS - Eugene “Gene” Williams, 80, of Piney Flats, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born on May 9, 1942 in Bristol, VA and was the son of the late Marion Vassar and Trever Reece Williams.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Faye B. Williams, and son-in-law, Kevin Snow.

