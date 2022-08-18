PINEY FLATS - Eugene “Gene” Williams, 80, of Piney Flats, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born on May 9, 1942 in Bristol, VA and was the son of the late Marion Vassar and Trever Reece Williams.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Faye B. Williams, and son-in-law, Kevin Snow.
Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a member of Piney Flats First Baptist Church for many years.
Gene is survived by his daughters, Linda Williams Snow and Lea Ann Williams Rasar; grandchildren, Zachary Snow and Presley Anna Rasar, sister, Karen Pippin (Dana), special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Luke and Sharon Blevins.
The family will greet friends to share memories from 4:00 PM until 6:30 PM on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Piney Flats First Baptist Church. A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at 7:00 pm with Dr. Allen Davis officiating. The committal and interment will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, TN. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the ROMEO club, and staff and volunteers of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686 or to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, VA 24201.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Williams family during this difficult time.