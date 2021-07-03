ELIZABETHTON - Eugene “Gene” Ross Moreland, age 74, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at home with his family, following an extended illness. He was born on February 7, 1947 to the late Robert “Bob” Henry Moreland and Barbara Kaye White Moreland.
Gene was very loyal and devoted; he always carried a smile and had a friendly word for everyone. He loved both his family and his church family at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, where he was a very active member of the Men’s Fellowship. He was a member of the Unaka High School Class of 1965 and then attended East Tennessee State University. Gene had worked for over 30 years with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and was passionate about his job. He was a true servant to his fellow officers and his community until his death. Gene was a member of Masonic Lodge #238 for over 20 years and in his spare time, Gene enjoyed fishing, traveling and especially spending time with his family.
Those left to continue Gene’s legacy include his wife, Geneva Williams Moreland, of the home; his children, Phil Williams, Debra Holtsclaw, Todd Moreland and Travis Moreland; six grandchildren, Larissa Trivette, Rusty Holtsclaw, Wesley Williams, Chelsea Moreland, Bobbie Moreland and Zoie Moreland; several great grandchildren; a brother, Greg Moreland and sister-in-law, Melissa Moreland. Several nieces, nephews, as well as his special friend, Jim and Darlene Hawk also survive.
A service to honor the life of Eugene “Gene” Ross Moreland will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, July 5, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Randy Johnson, Reverend Mark Potter and Reverend James Hawk, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from members of the Carter County Sherriff’s Department. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gray, Dwight Lacey, Ronny Kent, Matt Patterson, Russel Holtsclaw, Bo Trivette and Don Thompson. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home at 10:15 AM on Tuesday to go in procession.
The family would like to thank the nurses and medical staff at Johnson City Medical Center, Princeton Rehab and Amedysis Hospice for the love and exceptional care shown to Gene during his illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Men’s Fellowship of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Gene.
