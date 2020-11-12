HAMPTON - Eugene (Gene) Lewis, Hampton, date of birth May 26, 1949, went to be with his Lord and Saviour, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Kenneth & Ressie Hazelwood Lewis. He was a graduate of Hampton High School Class of 1967. He served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969 with the 4th of the 31st 196 C Company, Americal Division Army. He was a land developer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Sandra Holtsclaw and Kay Pierce and three brothers: Robert & Kyle Lewis and Pat Lewis. He was a member of Union Baptist Church but attended Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years: Renee Hill Lewis. Daughters: Maci (Lucas) Andrews Kendra Lewis. His Sister: Mary Ruth (Harold). Special niece & nephew: Malone & Kinzey Hill. His sister-in-law: Vivian Lewis.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14,2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Shane Waters and Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating. Music will be by Mike Hill. Active Pallbearers will be: Malone Hill, Mike Hill, Glen Campbell, Robert Lewis, Lucas Andrews, Jackson Killion, Bobby McGee and Harold Parrish. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Ralph Pierce, Herman Tolley, Bull Campbell and the Hampton High Graduating Class of 1967. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hampton High School Class of 1967 Scholarship Fund % Irene Jones, 225 VonCannon Drive, Johnson City, Tn. 37601 or the John Whitehead Cemetery Fund. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lewis family