WAXAHACHIE, TX - Eugene (Gene) Hall, 87, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2021, at home in Waxahachie, TX. Born on October 16, 1933, in Limestone, Tennessee, he graduated from Science Hill High School in 1952. He served honorably in the US Army and had a long career in retail management. He was a member of FUMC Waxahachie and was a member of Gideons International.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Hall and Amanda Hall Stout, and stepfather Luther Stout of Johnson City; brothers Jim Hall and Billy Hall, and sisters Dorothy Hall and Pat West.
He is survived by his wife, Marie (Harrison) Hall, who recently celebrated 66 years of happiness; and his children Phyllis Chambers, Michael Hall, Judy Thomas, and granddaughter Katelyn Allred.