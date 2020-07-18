Eugene “Buck” Legg, 88 of Telford, passed-away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Four Oaks Health Care and Nursing Home. He was a native of Parrottsville, son of the late Ralph and Mary McMillan Legg.
Buck was owner and operator of West Side Radiator Shop for many years.
He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Jonesborough and a member of Gray Masonic Lodge F&AM.
His hobbies included NASCAR and his dune buggy.
In addition to his parents, his brother, Joe Legg, his sister, Annie Rogers and his son-in-law, Tony Clark preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 66 years, Lois Davis Legg; his three daughters, Janice Clark, Lori Burchell (Junior) and Chris Mowery (Carl); son, Steve Legg (Teresa); two grandchildren, Stephanie Walters (William) and Carly Mowery and one great grandchild, Caroline Walters; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Happy Valley Memorial Park under the direction of Rev. Junior Burchell.
Buck will lie in state at Morris-Baker Funeral Home from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 2:50 pm.
