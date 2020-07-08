PINEY FLATS - Eugene Allen Chapman, 72, of Piney Flats, passed away following an extended illness on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
A committal service will be held for Eugene Chapman at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 10:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made toward service online or by calling the funeral home.
Full obituary and service information can be found at www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521