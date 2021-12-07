PINEY FLATS - Euell David Goodman, 80, Piney Flats, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Euell was born and lived all his life in Sullivan County, except for time in the military. He was a devoted member of Piney Flats First Baptist Church, where he had been a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years. He loved his church and church family and served in many roles including deacon, choir director and IT director.
He worked in the IT department at Eastman Chemical in Kingsport and retired twice from Eastman and then went to work for King University in Bristol. He retired from King University after 15 years of service. He loved his family dearly and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
As Euell would say he had been a “good man” all his life, relating to his last name. He was first and foremost a Christian, a licensed pilot, a graduate of ETSU and a proud member of the “Good Intentions” golf group.
He served this great country with honor as a Captain in the US Army. He was commissioned as a Captain out of the ROTC Unit at ETSU.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, William Harold Goodman and Farie Ellen McClain Goodman; the mother of his children and first wife, Doris Kaylor Goodman; son, Sean Goodman; and brother, Ansel Lee Bryan.
Survivors include: his wife, Bernese Goodman; son, Ken Goodman and his wife Amy, of Greenville, SC; daughter-in-law, Lisa Goodman, of Knoxville; stepdaughter, Leigh Peterman, of Houston, TX; five grandchildren, Megan Zwayyed and Wesley Goodman, of Knoxville, and Connor Goodman, Caden Goodman and Mia Goodman, of Greenville, SC; and sisters, Barbara Spoon and her husband Don, of Bulls Gap, and Suzanne Jones and her husband James, of Bluff City.
The family of Euell Goodman will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Piney Flats First Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family. The committal service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday at Morning View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside by 9:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry St., Piney Flats, TN 37686.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Goodman family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Goodman family. (423) 282-1521