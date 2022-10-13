On Monday, October 10th, our strong, selfless, and fierce in love Mamaw, Etta Jean Grindstaff, was embraced by God’s arms. She was met at the gates by her father, Haskell John Overholt, mother, Wilma Marjorie Smith, her siblings John Overholt and Margie Campbell, as well as her son, Jimmy Garrett Sexton, and many other loved ones. Our Mamaw’s legacy lives on through her loving husband, our Papaw, Curtis Grindstaff, biological and bonus children, Rocky Sexton, Kim and Aaron Jamerson, Randy and Kim Sexton, and Brandon and Lauren Grindstaff, her entire world (her grandchildren), Ashlyn, Matthew, Sydney, Madison, Nora, Jared, Logan, Cooper, and Aundre as well as multiple great-grandchildren, and an abundance of others she touched in her lifetime.
Our Mamaw was born in Newport, Tennessee, and spent some time in Ohio before moving back to Elizabethton for the majority of her lifetime including her remaining years. She was a breast cancer survivor, and those around her viewed her as a woman who was tough, strong, and never gave up. No matter what battle she was fighting, she always made sure her hair was done and her lipstick was on, and always made sure we did the same. She was always honest in her opinions and advice, while still maintaining her unending support, love, and acceptance of all.
It was clear that our Mamaw’s primary love language was food, seeing as she never let us leave on an empty stomach or without bags full of food and candy in tow. Anytime we had a family gathering, she made sure to provide a full 5-course home cooked meal knowing good and well food was already being provided. This always included her signature “blueberry yum yum” as she knew it was a family favorite. Mamaw loved to go camping with our Papaw in their RV at David Crockett Birthplace any opportunity she had, and fittingly, she always had a separate tent specifically for food.
No matter the time of day we went to see our Mamaw, she was always accompanied by a hot McDonald's coffee and her latest rescue animal, watching true crime documentaries in her living room. She was always sure to feed us plenty, but always had a stash of sweets specifically for her liking, like her personal full-sized bundt cake. She loved having fresh flowers and numerous plants flourishing around her and took great pride in the flower box built by our Papaw, her children, and the grandchildren in her front yard.
Above all else, even the flower box, her greatest pride and joy was always her family. She spent a lifetime taking care of us, as well as numerous others, and never held back on letting us know how much she truly loved us. Our Mamaw always told us she loves us as big as the sky, and now that she is dancing in it, we know just how big that is.
To our Mamaw: We love you as big as the sky, forever and always.
Your Loving Granddaughters, Ashlyn, Sydney, Maddie, and Nora
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in honor of our Mamaw. Celebration of life will be announced and take place at a later date.