On Monday, October 10th, our strong, selfless, and fierce in love Mamaw, Etta Jean Grindstaff, was embraced by God’s arms. She was met at the gates by her father, Haskell John Overholt, mother, Wilma Marjorie Smith, her siblings John Overholt and Margie Campbell, as well as her son, Jimmy Garrett Sexton, and many other loved ones. Our Mamaw’s legacy lives on through her loving husband, our Papaw, Curtis Grindstaff, biological and bonus children, Rocky Sexton, Kim and Aaron Jamerson, Randy and Kim Sexton, and Brandon and Lauren Grindstaff, her entire world (her grandchildren), Ashlyn, Matthew, Sydney, Madison, Nora, Jared, Logan, Cooper, and Aundre as well as multiple great-grandchildren, and an abundance of others she touched in her lifetime.

Our Mamaw was born in Newport, Tennessee, and spent some time in Ohio before moving back to Elizabethton for the majority of her lifetime including her remaining years. She was a breast cancer survivor, and those around her viewed her as a woman who was tough, strong, and never gave up. No matter what battle she was fighting, she always made sure her hair was done and her lipstick was on, and always made sure we did the same. She was always honest in her opinions and advice, while still maintaining her unending support, love, and acceptance of all.

