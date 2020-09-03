JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Ethel Marie Davis, age 85, Johnson City, went home to be with Jesus Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness surrounded by her loving friends and family.
Mrs. Davis was born in Shady Valley, TN and the daughter of the late Nelson and Hazel Lowe. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Rev. Robert Davis, four brothers and three sisters.
Ethel was a homemaker, a job she took great pride in. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and loved to attend church and sing the songs of Zion. She was a pastor’s wife for 47 years.
Mrs. Davis was a member of Boring Chapel Free Will Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Survivors include her sons, Bob Davis, Limestone, Jerry Davis and wife Lora and Rev. Steve Davis and wife Linda; grandson, Chris Davis; granddaughters, Pamela Pepper and husband, Joshua and Dorothy Hurt and husband Daniel; three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Bailey and Rev. Eddie Mc Amis officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday prior to the service.
Interment service will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Cherokee Free Will Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Davis, Jacob Hurt, Daniel Hurt, Gary Dowell, Jim Odum and Jed Dickey. Honorary pallbearer will be Joshua Pepper.
Condolences may be sent to the Davis family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821