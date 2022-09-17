ELIZABETHTON - Ethel Lee Honeycutt Snyder, 82, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence after a life well lived. She was born July 23, 1940 to the late John Wesley & Sally Miller Honeycutt. She was a 1958 graduate of Hampton High School where she served as a cheerleader. She was retired from the Raytheon Corporation due to disability. Ethel was a 50 year plus member of Hampton Eastern Star and Butler Eastern Star. She had served in difference stations of the Eastern Star., local and state. She was a community servant, having helped friends and neighbors during their times of sickness and other times for several years. She loved her church she was a member of Sims Hill Christian Church but attended Valley Forge Christian Church. Ethel was a regular at Nancy’s Kitchen in Valley Forge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters: Jack Honeycutt, Zora Mae Slate, Mary Ruth Lohr and Gene Honeycutt. Ethel was an avid UT Sports fan whose blood run orange.

Survivors include here husband of 64 years: John D. Snyder. Two Sons & Daughters-In-Law: David (Bea) Snyder and Wesley (Shanna) Snyder. Five Grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Also several nieces and nephews.

