JONESBOROUGH - Ethel “Jackie” Edwards Greene, 83, of Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The daughter of the late Peco & Mary Ella Edwards, Jackie was born in Washington County on November 25, 1937.
Jackie never met a stranger. She was a member of Westside Christian Church and the Leesburg Ruritan. She attended church all the way up until her health began to decline. Jackie was a beloved mother & mamaw who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by daughter, Tammy Sarcey (Paul), God-daughter, Scarlett Dennison (Jeff), grandson, Christopher Lee Greene (Rita), God-granddaughter, Jade Shanee Dennison, great-grandchildren, Eviane Greene, Tyllee Greene, and Zinnia Greene, brothers, Charles Henry Edawrds (Lynda), Gordon “Butch” Edwards, sister-in-law, Lee Edwards, brother-in-law, Hasklee “Jamup” Greene, and several nieces and nephews.
Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Greene, son, Gary Dean Greene, brother, Gene Edwards, and 3 aunts.
A special thanks to Jackie’s God-granddaughter, Jade, for being there with her in her final moments.
The family will receive friends at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with the funeral beginning at 3. The graveside service will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Pastor Tony Marr is officiating.
Pallbearers will be members of the Leesburg Ruritan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home to help with the final expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the Greene family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821