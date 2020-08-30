JOHNSON CITY - Ethel Cates Wilson, age 100 ,Johnson City Went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hillview Health Center. She was born September 25, 1919 in Hampton, Tenn. To the late J.R. & Mattie Hyder Cates. Mrs Wilson was a 1939 graduate of Hampton High School. Her Hobbies were her flowers, cooking and watching the Birds. She was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years: Albert L. Wilson, two Sons: John K. Wilson and James Isaac Wilson, three sisters: Edith Hyder, Mildred Jamison, and Mary Ruth Cole and five brothers: Rev. Roy, Clyde, Ray, Jim & Harry Cates.
Survivors include Three Children: Margaret (Ted) Pate, Johnson City, Jerry (Donna) Wilson, Atlanta, Ga. and A. Richard Wilson, Houston, Texas. Two Daughters-In-Law: Nancy Wilson, Greeneville, Tenn. and Margaret Wilson, Memphis, Tenn.. Seven Grandchildren: Kimberly (Scott) Carter, John (Heather) Wilson, Brandon (Laura) Wilson, Beth (Chris) Prangley , Lindsay (Ryan) Smith, Megan Wilson and Stephen Pate. 11 Great Grandchildren. Her Sister: Sally Cates, a Brother: Frank Cates, Several Nieces & Nephews. Her special friends: Brent & Dorothy Williams.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Garry Edwards officiating. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Her Church family and many friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Hillview Health Center. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mrs Wilson to the Pinecrest Baptist Church, 2129 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City, Tenn. 37601. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home from 12 noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton, Tenn. is serving the Wilson family.