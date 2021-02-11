JOHNSON CITY - Estella Whitson Martin, 95 of Johnson City, TN., died peacefully in her sleep, on February 10, 2021. She was born in Yancy County, North Carolina, on August 11, 1925 to Mallie and Sally Peterson Whitson.
She married Lester H. Martin on July 1, 1944. She had worked at Leon Fernbach in the 50’s and was a self-employed seamstress for many years. She was a long time member of Heritage Baptist Church, and had attended First Christian Church, Johnson City, TN. for the past 13 years and was a member of the Mr. & Mrs. Sunday School Class. She was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Lester Martin of 47 years; two brothers D.C. Whitson, Mallie Whitson; two-step brothers Norman Phillips and George Phillips; one-step sister Nadine Phillips.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Diane (Jim) Richmond, Johnson City, TN.; two grandchildren, Sherry (Ed) Peeks, Jonesborough, TN., Jim (Lauri) Richmond, Johnson City, TN.; four great grandchildren, Austin Jones, Nashville, TN., Kayla Jones, Prairie Grove, AR., Abby Richmond Baines (Brad), Laurinburg, NC., and Madision Richmond, Johnson City, TN.; one-step sister Elean McNabb and one step-brother Earl Phillips. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. with a funeral service immediately following at 4:00 P.M. Pastor Jim Richmond (Estella’s grandson) will officiate. Those unable to attend the service in person, may view a livestream by visiting Estella’s obituary on our website.
A graveside service will be held in Monte Vista Memorial Park at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, February 15, 2021. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 9:45 A.M.
Pallbearers will be Bill Wilson, Joe Wilson, Austin Jones, Bradley Baines, Rob Richmond and Joshua Hubbs.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful loving care, especially her nurse, Vanessa Fletcher, Pam and Linda.
In lieu of flowers you may make contributions to North Ridge Community Church general fund, 209 East Springbrook Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601.
