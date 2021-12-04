Estelita (Lisa) Kellar was born in the Philippines in 1949 to loving parents and came to this country via her first marriage to a young serviceman. She cherished her growing family and her new life in America. And, as life sometimes goes, her marriage ended while living in Wyoming. In 1993, Lisa met Philip Kellar in North Carolina, fell in love and they married in 1994 in St. Thomas, USVI with close friends and family in attendance. Lisa really adored traveling, especially to beautiful seaside locations in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Southern Florida. Philip cherishes the times he had with such a free spirit. Lisa was an extremely good person, giving monthly to causes and charities that she felt needed help. She loved God and embraced Jesus often in prayer. She was very talented, expressing herself through fashion and design. She taught herself to play the piano and to paint and especially loved painting modern landscapes. She would spend hours gardening, working and reshaping the flower beds. She had an artist's eye for flower arrangements and her bouquets were as beautiful and unique as she was. She was also a great cook. She could taste almost any dish and know how to prepare it. She liked to serve wonderful meals to family and friends.
Lisa was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2016 and battled this terrible disease until she was called home November 1, 2021. Lisa will be missed by everyone that knew her. Lisa is predeceased by her parents and her brother and sister. She is survived by her husband, Philip J. Kellar, Sr., her two children, Roy Naylor and Narissa Malone, her stepson, Philip J. Kellar, Jr., numerous grandchildren, family members and friends. A private memorial was held at the home of Estelita and Philip Kellar, Sr. on Sat 11/13/2021 with family, close friends and Father Collins from St Mary's Catholic Church in Johnson City.
