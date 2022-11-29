ERWIN - Ernie Lee Moore, age 73, of Erwin, went to his heavenly home on Monday, November 28, 2022 at his home. A native of Virginia, Ernie is a son of the late Charlie and Rose Lee (Head) Moore. Though Ernie was born in Virginia, he lived most of his life in Unicoi County. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War. He served his country honorably and earned many medals including the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, 3 Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Sharp Shooter (Rifle) Qualification Badge. Ernie was of the Church of God faith. He loved hunting, fishing and traveling. He was an avid animal lover and all-around mountain man. In addition to his parents, Ernie is preceded in death by one brother, Charles Arthur Moore and one sister, Fay McCranie.
Ernie Lee Moore has left behind to cherish his memory: wife of 23 years, Barbara Sue Moore; step-daughter: Stephanie Masters; step-grandchildren: Keshia Hughes and Brandon Casey; great-grandchildren: Allie, Payton, Indie and Memphis; sisters: Patricia Stephenson, Barbara Giep and Bonnie Rice; and brother, David Ellis Moore and wife Tina.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Ernie Lee Moore in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Craig Shelton and Reverend Charles David Byrd will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Thursday and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service with military honors will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 2, 2022 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 11:30 am on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.