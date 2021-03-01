I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
JONESBOROUGH - On Friday, February 26, 2021, God called his name and Ernie Lee Cox, Sr., age 69, of Jonesborough, Tennessee answered, receiving divine healing after a battle with cancer with his family by his side. He fought his cancer as hard as he could, but it wasn’t part of God’s plan for him to be cured. He turned everything over to God and peacefully went to be with Him and is waiting for the rest of us to meet him at the feet of Jesus.
Ernie was born to Mary Lee Cox Arrowood and Harrison “Dagwood” Arrowood on January 17, 1952, his dad preceded him in death in June 1977 and his mother preceded him in death in July 1996. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Gene Arrowood, Conley Arrowood, and Willie F. Arrowood in March 2015; and one uncle, Fred Morrison. He was a graduate of Jonesboro High School (1971).
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Debra Kay Quillen Cox. His children Ernie “Lee” Jr. and wife Dawn Cox of Gray, and Christie Dawn and husband Chad Cooper of Kingsport. Ernie was a great dad to his two children Lee and Christie. He loved them both so very much. He was always there for them whenever they needed something and provided strong, loving, truthful guidance to them and his grandchildren and he absolutely adored his great grandchildren. He leaves his grandchildren Anthony and wife Brittany Cox, Lita Cox, Brandon Arnett and fiancé Amanda Halverson, Brittani Arnett, Bradley and wife Christian Arnett, Samantha Cooper and Cara Cooper. The light of his life his great grandchildren, Brayden Cox, Carter Cox, Kyleigh Barnes, Brantley Arnett, Kelly Blake Arnett, Bradley Thomas and Emery Halverson. Ernie is also survived by his beloved sister, Shirley Ann Cox of the home. He also leaves one special sister-in-law, Virginia Arrowood, a nephew Kenny and wife Melissa Arrowood, 2 great nephews K.J. and William, and 1 great niece Karliee Arrowood all of Johnson City. He also leaves behind several cousins and close friends.
He retired from A O Smith Inc., (formerly American Water Heater) after 23 years of service and TPI after 5 years of service.
Ernie invited the Lord into his heart on Saturday night January 16, 1975 at Westerly Heights Baptist Church (Johnson City) during a gospel concert by the McGlothlin Family. He testified the next morning at church that it was his best birthday ever and always told of that experience when asked to share his testimony. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church (Johnson City) where he served as a deacon and a member of the House and Grounds Committee. He was an inactive member of the church at the time of his passing but had been attending First Baptist Church, Jonesborough, while he was physically able.
Ernie’s favorite pastime was playing and/or coaching softball. He is well known in the community for his love of the game and the speed with which he ran infield and outfield. During his early years of playing softball, he was given the nickname of “Big E” by which he is still known to many. Ernie was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan regardless of the season they were having. He taught the grandchildren and great grandchildren to stick their pointer finger up and say, “Dallas Cowboys number 1” and it was understood that Granddad gave them all their very first drink of Pepsi.
At Ernie’s request, he will be cremated and the family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Strong Tower Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Darrell Slagle and Rev. Ancel Presnell officiating. Music will be provided by one of his adopted sons, Bobby Stout.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Paul Brown, Dr. Stanley Hodges, Lauren Snapp FNP, and Christy Rankin, LPN and the staff of Johnson City Internal Medicine. Also a special thank you to Devin, Linda, Pam, and Crystal of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for all the loving care that you provided to Ernie during his illness. You are the best healthcare providers we have ever known and have been blessed knowing you.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Strong Tower Baptist Church, Christian School Building Fund, 1022 Old Stage Road, Gray, TN 37615.
