JOHNSON CITY - Ernestine S. Baker, age 89, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. Ernestine was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late James Lamar Smith and Rowena (Matherly) Smith. Ernestine was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-six years, James Lee Baker, in November 2022; her son, Richard Baker; two brothers, Norman (Clara) Smith and J.L. (Josephine) Smith; an infant brother, James David Smith; and a special cousin, Billie Greene.

Ernestine was a loving and kind lady and above everything else she loved her Lord and her family. She was a graduate of Draughon’s Business College and worked as a secretary at Home Federal Bank before becoming a full-time wife and mother. She retired from United Way. She was a devoted member of Grace Baptist Church of Elizabethton, Pinecrest Baptist Church of Johnson City and most recently Grace Baptist Church of Johnson City. Ernestine was a talented seamstress and also enjoyed singing and camping. Although her absence leaves a void that cannot be filled nor forgotten, we find comfort that she is now at home with the Lord and reunited with Jim.

