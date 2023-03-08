JOHNSON CITY - Ernestine S. Baker, age 89, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. Ernestine was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late James Lamar Smith and Rowena (Matherly) Smith. Ernestine was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-six years, James Lee Baker, in November 2022; her son, Richard Baker; two brothers, Norman (Clara) Smith and J.L. (Josephine) Smith; an infant brother, James David Smith; and a special cousin, Billie Greene.
Ernestine was a loving and kind lady and above everything else she loved her Lord and her family. She was a graduate of Draughon’s Business College and worked as a secretary at Home Federal Bank before becoming a full-time wife and mother. She retired from United Way. She was a devoted member of Grace Baptist Church of Elizabethton, Pinecrest Baptist Church of Johnson City and most recently Grace Baptist Church of Johnson City. Ernestine was a talented seamstress and also enjoyed singing and camping. Although her absence leaves a void that cannot be filled nor forgotten, we find comfort that she is now at home with the Lord and reunited with Jim.
Those left to cherish and remember her memory include her daughter, Lisa Sisk and husband Wesley; four granddaughters, Ashley (Josh) Williams, Hayley (Britt) Reece, Alesha Sisk, and Kaylee Baker; two grandsons, Colby Baker and Chance (Emily) Baker; her great grandsons, Dylan, Roland, Bodhi and Judah Williams and Holston Reece; her daughter-in-law, Kyra Baker and family; one brother, David Samuel (Lala) Smith; and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A celebration of Ernestine’s life will be conducted at 3:30 PM on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Reverend Darryl Blair and Reverend Michael Heath officiating. The family will receive friends and family between the hours of 2:00 PM until the service hour at 3:30 PM on Sunday. Friends and family may also visit the residence at other times.
Ernestine will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Active pallbearers will be Wesley Sisk, Joshua Williams, Britt Reece and Jan Laughrun. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 AM on Monday.
The family wishes to thank Ashley Hatchett and Pat Bair- Ernestine’s special caregivers; Amedysis Home Health and Hospice- Michelle, Brittney, Kim, Brian, Steven and Alexis; Dr. Gretchen Bowling and Megan Long SOFHA; special friends, Jan Laughrun, Kathy Lethcoe and Iris Blair; and all the staff and residents of TownView Senior Living for all of the special acts of love and kindness.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Baker family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ernestine S. Baker.