JOHNSON CITY - Ernestine Massey Cox, of Johnson City, age 92, died on August 2, 2021. She was born on November 5, 1928, in Princeton, North Carolina, daughter of Elijah Daniel Massey and Marguerite Fields Massey.
Educated in North Carolina, she attended Goldsboro School of Nursing from ages 16 - 19 years. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at The VA Center at Mountain Home from 1948 - 1951. In the 1970s, she worked as a Registered Nurse at a prominent dermatology practice in Nashville.
Changing professions, she was employed by the Washington County Election Commission as Deputy Registrar, and then Registrar, until she resigned to accept another position. She was a Deputy Clerk in the County Clerk’s office for 20 years.
Active in the Republican party, Mrs. Cox was a delegate to the Washington County Republican Executive Committee for many years. In 2010, Washington County Republican Women presented her with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Preceding her in death were her parents, one son Leon Archer Cox II “Chipper,” brothers John and Max Massey, sisters Virginia Regan and Frances Hartsfield, brothers-in-law Hank Hartsfield and John Regan, and niece Keely Hartsfield. She is survived by daughter Deborah Cox “Dee Dee” Evans and husband Blake Evans, daughter Jill Cox Vogt and husband John Vogt, and daughter-in-law Donna Kelly Cox, along with six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Cox was a whiz at Scrabble and Upwords and enjoyed working the puzzles in the JC Press. She loved reading, big earrings, and pretty scarves. She also loved the Eagles, John Prine, and the Carolina Chocolate Drops. She loved a lot of things and a lot of people, and she was well-loved.
She was a devoted member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Special thanks to Kem Henry McKee, Carolyn Bennett, Gordon Backer, Winnie Ledford, and Charity Vogt for their extraordinary love and care.
A memorial service will be held at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, on August 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm, followed by visitation. It was her wish to invite her friends and guests to share a personal story or anecdote about her at the service.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Cox family. (423) 610-7171