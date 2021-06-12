Ernest “Sonny” Gouge (85) went to be with the Lord on 6-1-2021. Sonny was born on 6-13-1935 in Bakersville, NC . He served 4 years in the armed forces as a Marine. He loved singing southern gospel with groups such as ,”The Carpenter’s Sons”. He was a member of Timberlake Church and The Praying Mountain Men. He was a devoted preacher of the gospel for 50 years. He was loved and will be missed by his children, grandchildren, great grand children and friends. A private grave side service will be held at the Mountain Home VA National Cemetery.
