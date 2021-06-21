JOHNSON CITY - Ernest L. “Ernie” Thomason, Sr., 79, Johnson City, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Ernie was a native of Johnson City, where he resided most of his life. He was a son of the late Lewis Smith and Birdie Blanche Stout Thomason.
Ernie was a 1959 graduate of Science Hill High School.
He was retired from Rainbo Bakery where he worked as a Mechanical Engineer for twenty-three years.
Ernie was a longtime member of Keystone Free Will Baptist Church, and a member of the former Johnson City Rescue Squad for over twenty years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a former member of the Watauga Masonic Lodge #622 F&AM, and a Shriner.
In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Wayne Thomason.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Ellen Marie Workman Thomason; three children, Chip Thomason and wife Lisa, New Mexico, Kelly Williams and husband Keith, Johnson City, Heather Leach and husband Shannon, Johnson City; seven grandchildren, Morgan, Micah, Taylor, Carrie, Caleb, Brent and Ella; three great-grandchildren, Jace, Lincoln and Josie; special uncle/brother, David Thomason, South Carolina; several nieces and nephews; Ernie’s favorite puppy, Jasmine.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially Keith, Crystal and Jennifer, Smokey Mountain Medical Equipment, Dr. Hamati and Dr. Missick.
The graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., in the Mausoleum Chapel of Washington County Memory Gardens, with Rev. Tony Birchfield and Rev. Brandon Ferren, officiating. Special music will be provided by Allan Foster. Active pallbearers will be Shannon, Keith, Eric, Morgan, Taylor, Caleb and Brent. Honorary pallbearers will be David Thomason, John Stalcup and Larry Leach. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in-lieu-of flowers in Ernie’s name are asked to do so to Keystone Free Will Baptist Church, 110 Bettie St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson city, is honored to serve the Thomason family. (928-6111)