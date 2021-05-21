JOHNSON CITY - Ernest H. Garland, age 87, of Elizabethton, TN passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Bakersville, NC, he was the son of the late Garrett and Mary Greene Garland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Garland; sisters: Hazel Stevens, Viola Masters, and Nellie Yelton; brothers: Cecil, Malone, Roy, and Nattie Garland.
Ernest operated Garland Tree Service in Johnson City for 65 years. He loved to work, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bluegrass music. He was also a member of Beans Creek Church of Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his sons: Richard Garland of Westminster, PA and Roger Garland of Johnson City; daughter, Teresa Curtis of Johnson City; sisters: Shirley Yelton of Finksburg, MD and Fairy Mae Carver of Dover, PA; grandchildren: Jessica Trent, Patty Wisniewski, James Curtis and Tommy Garland; great grandchildren: Shannon Peterson, Evan Peterson, Kadynn Trent, Colt Wisniewski, and Taylor Wisniewski.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Henline-Hughes Funeral home with G.B. Garland officiating. Burial will follow in the Fork Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Garland Family.