AFTON, TN - Ernest Gene Hilemon, 80, of Afton, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 24, 2021, while at Signature Healthcare in Greeneville, TN.
Born in Jacks Creek, NC, he was the son of the late Floyd, Sr., and Edna Higgins Hilemon. In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wives, Pat Hall Hilemon in 2008 and Myrna Boone Shuford in 2019, as well as his sister, Florence Hilemon.
Ernest worked as a farmer for most of his life. After moving to Tennessee from North Carolina, he co-owned and operated Hilemon Dairy in Chuckey for 40 years along with his father and brother-in-law, Ward Hilemon.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Jonesborough, TN.
Survivors include son Chris Hilemon and his wife, LeAnn, of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Daniel Hilemon and Brooke Hilemon, of Knoxville, TN; stepdaughter Kim Shuford Lasseter and her husband, Jay, of Macon, GA; sister Alma Wilson of Asheville, NC; and brother Floyd Hilemon, Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Candler, NC.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church. The service will begin at 7:00 PM with Pastor Mark Harrod officiating.
Interment services will be conducted 10:30 AM, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Philadelphia Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Hilemon family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN, (423) 753-3821