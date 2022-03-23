HAMPTON - Ernest Claude Fields, age 77, of Hampton, TN passed away March 22, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Kingsport, TN to the late Elchard Fields and Alma Taylor Fields. Ernest retired from Dixie Glass Company. He was a dedicated husband and father. Ernest enjoyed reading, woodworking and was a master carpenter. He was of the Pentacostal-Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Margaret Louise Skeans Fields; two sons, Pastor Joseph Todd Fields and wife Misty and Eric Chris Fields and wife Lesia; daughter, Elizabeth Coffman and husband David; wife, Margaret Fields; grandchildren, Meghan Coffman, Emma Fields, Brittany Price and David Coffman III; sister, Patsy Horton and husband George; brother, Kenneth Fields and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
