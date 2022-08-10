JOHNSON CITY - Ernest Chace Cross, age 89, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed into eternal glory on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Ernie was born on May 6, 1933, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late Alice Brayton Cross and Ernest Childs Cross.
He was a 1951 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, where he excelled in basketball and track.
Ernie was deployed in Europe by the US Army from 1956-58, then attended Davidson College in North Carolina before graduating from East Tennessee State University.
He married Billie Jo Masters in 1958 and together they raised two daughters.
Ernie was employed by W.B. Greene, then by Kingsport National Bank, before moving to Johnson City to work for Hamilton Bank.
Since 1964 he was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church and served on various committees while enjoying the fellowship of many members.
For 18 years Ernie served as Treasurer for the Johnson City Cardinals and was also their director for 5 years.
He was a member of the Johnson City Kiwanis Club, was awarded Kiwanian of the Year, earned the nick name of “Captain Kiwanis,” and registered perfect attendance for over 57 years.
Ernie was proceeded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jo Masters Cross and a twin brother Alan B. Cross.
Those left to cherish his memory include daughters Cyndi Stephenson (Joel) of Florence AL, and Cathy Graham (Scott) of Johnson City; grandsons Jay Stephenson (Sarahann) and Sam Stephenson (Kelsey) of Florence AL, Chace Graham (Lainey) of Central SC, and Jackson Graham of Johnson City; great-grandchildren Joe and Gracie Stephenson, Reece and Rylan Kate Stephenson, and Ellis Graham, along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home at 4:00pm. Receiving of friends will immediately follow the service and will conclude at 6:00pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E Oakland Ave., Johnson City TN 37601 (phone 423-282-1521) is serving the family.
