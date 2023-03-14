JOHNSON CITY - Erma June Lacey Hyers, Wife, Mother, Teacher, Elder and Beloved Child of God, died at age 88 on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Johnson City, TN. She was born on Bear Cage Road, in Roan Mountain, to the late Fletcher and Mattie Lacey.

Erma worked her way through Carson Newman College and East Tennessee State University. While teaching in Kingsport, TN, she met and married the new Presbyterian minister in town after catching his eye in the school office. They soon moved to Loafer's Glory, NC, shortly before the birth of their son, David Bradley. While raising a rambunctious little boy, they returned to TN to care for ageing parents.

