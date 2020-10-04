“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good! His faithful love endures forever.” Psalm 107:1
Erma Ernestine Erwin Toth, 90, passed peacefully in her sleep after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was a very hard-working, loving and kind woman. She enjoyed her career at Mahoney’s for close to 40 years, and prior to that, The Little Store, in Johnson City, Lavender’s, Wright’s, and Younces/Discount Foods, in Jonesborough. She was an avid member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church, where she severed as a Church Hostess and on several of the women’s circle groups. She loved her church family dearly.
Erma was preceded in death by: her loving husband, Andy Toth; parents, Ernest Erwin, Sr. and Sallie Erwin; and brothers, Frank “Doc” Erwin, and “Junior” Ernest Erwin.
Erma is survived by: one son, JD Toth and his wife Donna, three daughters, Ann Conner and her husband Greg, Diane Hughes, and Jewel Toth Bowden; grandchildren, “Andy” Jack and his wife Ashlen, Nikki Toth, Charlie Conner and his wife Emily, Sydney Hughes, London Bowden, and Reagan Bowden; great grandchildren, Thatcher Sloan and Ellis Daisy Toth; special children that visited her often, Lucas, Rebel, Waylen, Christian, and Jacob Jenkins; treasured family member and friend, Donna Taylor, of Melbourne FL; God-granddaughter, Leilani Girgis Clark; many beloved nieces and nephews; and friends and neighbors in the community.
The family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to: caregivers, Melissa Painter and Brenda Shaw; doctors, Megan Long and Jason French; Caris Hospice; and to the staff and all nurses of NHC and Four Oaks Health Center, for their time and foremost, loving care. Also, to a treasured church family at Jonesborough United Methodist Church. We also pass a thank you to the many friends of Erma’s children that have so graciously given time and assistance on this journey.
The family of Erma Toth will receive friends from 4 PM until 7 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Jonesborough United Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Brad Scott officiating. Children and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers, while the employees of Mahoney’s will serve as honorary pallbearers. The committal service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker at 1:30 to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jonesborough United Methodist Church, Outreach Ministries, 115 E. Main St., Jonesborough, TN 37659 or Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Toth family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Toth family. (423) 282-1521