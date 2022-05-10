HAMPTON - On May 8th 2022, Erma Dimple Wallace Burgess, Hampton was given the most wonderful Mother's Day gift. She got to walk in Heaven's gate.
Erma was born in Carter County on January 20, 1925, to the late Lillian Stevens Wallace and Luther Garfield Wallace. She was a graduate of Hampton High School. Erma was retired from ITT. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was loved by everyone, and, in return, she loved all.
She was a member of Hampton First Baptist Church where she served as the SunBeam leader, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School worker, and “The Queen” of the church choir. She was a lifelong member of her special Sunday School class, The Joy Bells.
Erma and her late husband were Worthy Matron and Patron for the Cloudland Eastern Star and was the first Worthy Matron and Patron for the Hampton Eastern Star #470. She was a grand representative for the State of Georgia in Grand Chapter in Nashville. She served as a volunteer for the Tennessee State Employee Association. Erma was a member of the foster care review board for Carter, Johnson, and Unicoi Counties. She was a volunteer for the Johnson City Girls Group Home. In 2009 Erma had the Ride of a Lifetime during opening ceremonies with Jeff Gordon at Bristol Motor Speedway.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded by her husband Arlin “Curley” Burgess, 2 sisters Bea Hyder and Thelma Bell, and 4 brothers Arnold Wallace, Warren Wallace, Cail Wallace, and Gene Wallace.
She is survived by her children Danny and Judy Burgess, Chris Burgess and Marclene Timbs, Brenda Gail and Roger Berry, her sister Wilma Donner, her 3 grandchildren Kim Heartman, Casey Burgess and Wendy Berry-Fields, great-grandchild Brittany Johnson and step great-grandchild McKenna Fields, and 2 great-great grandchildren Ana Stapleton and Brett Johnson. Special nieces include Patti Shaver and Penny Garland, special racing buddy Whitney Nelson, and special sister-in-law Bertha Wallace.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Norman Markland officiating. Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Wendy Berry Fields.
Active pallbearers Casey Burgess, Terry Brumitt, Mike Nash, O.J. Roberson, Darryl Hendrix, and Mac Stricklin. Honorary pallbearers Romley Wallace, Alton Wallace, Chad Mulkey, Terry Bell, Larry Bell, Ronnie Lynn, Wayne Eller, Bruce Burgess, and Mike Garland.
Special thank you to the staff and nurses at Hillview rehab in Elizabethton, Tara Nelson and Debbie Mathis at Trends Beauty Shop, and Danny Trivette at Sycamore Drive-In who always fixed her the best strawberry ice cream in a cup. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hampton First Baptist Church new fellowship hall fund or Hampton Masonic Hall #750. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Burgess family.