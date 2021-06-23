Erma Dean Rose Neal passed away on June 21, 2021 at JCMC. She was the daughter of the later Melvin and Eileen Rose. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Kenn Neal, brother Mike Rose, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a nephew.
She is survived by her 3 children: Greg Neal, Kevin Neal (Abby), and Stephanie Vance (Isaac), 4 grandchildren; of which was her pride and joy, Jade Vance; and 2 step-grandchildren; sisters Judy Harwood, Kathy Hughes, and Amy Gillespie; best friend of many years, Marijane Barron.
She retired from JCMC after many years as a Registered Health Technician. She was a long-time member of Central Church of Christ, which she attended until worsening health issues. It was her wish to be cremated with no formal funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with final expenses. Please contact Stephanie Vance at (423) 557-2785 to do so.