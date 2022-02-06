ERWIN - Eric Nathaniel “Kid” Walker, age 38, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center following a sudden illness. A native of Blackshear, GA, Eric is a son of Julian Nathaniel “Buddy” Walker and Diane Alma (Nesmith) Tidwell. He was a member of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church and was employed by the Jonesborough water department, and formerly waste management of Arden, NC. Eric enjoyed cars, drag racing and music. Most of all Eric enjoyed spending time with his family grilling outdoors, hunting, fishing and of course the Georgia bulldogs. Eric is preceded in death by father in law, friend and mentor: Jack “Cooter” Campbell; grandfathers: Olin Aldridge and Grover Coolidge Boyett and his stepfather Richard Anthony Tidwell.
Eric Nathaniel “Kid” Walker has left behind to cherish his memory: wife of 18 years: Lindsey Dawn (Campbell) Walker; daughters: Jersey Walker, Mackenzie Walker, Natalie Walker; son: Bradley Walker; father and step-mother Buddy and Ann Walker of Blackshear, GA; grandmother: Doris Aldridge of Blackshear, GA; mother: Dianne Tidwell of Hoboken, GA; maternal grandmother: Annie Lou Hannah of Blackshear, GA; sisters: Sarah (Doug) Hoaglin of Blackshear, GA, Amanda (Austin) Allday of Blackshear, GA; brother: Cyler Tidwell of Hoboken, GA; friend and mentor, mother-in-law Pat Campbell of Erwin, TN; sisters Renee (Bryan) Clark of Blackshear, GA, Jessica (Philip) Long of Blackshear, GA; also loved very much by several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Eric Nathaniel “Kid” Walker in a funeral service to be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. Pastor Noah Taylor and Pastor Jonathan Lewis will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 10:00 am and will continue until service time on Monday. A graveside committal service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday. February 7, 2022 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Evergreen Freewill Baptist by 11:00 am on for the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be Philip Long, Bryan Clark, Dakota Long, Danny Joe Taylor, Timothy Murray, Jeremy Murray, Cyler Tidwell, Bobby Sims, Kevin Sims and Josh Johnson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of the Unicoi County JROTC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Asheville Comprehensive Treatment Center 2 McDowell St. Asheville, North Carolina 28801 or to a Veteran Organization of your choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.