HOLDEN, MA - Eric Lynn Tolley, 41, Holden, Mass. passed peacefully on to Heaven on Friday November 25th, 2022, after an extended illness. Eric was born on May 20, 1981, and he graduated from Hampton High School. He was a member of Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church. In past years, he resided in Holden, Massachusetts and worked as a Regional Manager for Crothall Healthcare at UMass Memorial Medical Center. He held a B.S. in Bio-Medical Engineering from the University of Tennessee and was most proud to be a Vol and especially loved attending or watching UT football games. He was also an avid sports fan, supporting and enjoying all the New England teams. He much loved and was loved by his dogs, Jules and Lady.
He was formerly married to Sue Ganas-Tolley, of Holden, Massachusetts. Eric also had a great love for fishing and enjoyed this sport with Sue’s father, Chris. His family in Holden included Chris and Mary Lou Ganas, brother-in-law Matt Ganas (Shawn), nephew Javi, and many other special friends.
He was a much-loved colleague by so many at Crothall Healthcare, and especially by his manager Terri Crofts, and co-worker, Kim Bogan.
Survivors in Tennessee are his parents, Curtis Steve Tolley and Norma Jean Tolley; brother Steven Lynn Tolley (Angie); nephews Harrison (Troix), and Hayden.
A Service to Honor Eric’s life will be held Thursday morning at 11am at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Johnson and Rev. Gary Whitehead officiating and is open to anyone who may wish to attend. Music will be provided by Angie Tolley. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. He will be buried following the service at the Brownlow-Tolley Cemetery in the Fairview community of Carter County. The family will receive from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Tolley family.