HOLDEN, MA - Eric Lynn Tolley, 41, Holden, Mass. passed peacefully on to Heaven on Friday November 25th, 2022, after an extended illness. Eric was born on May 20, 1981, and he graduated from Hampton High School. He was a member of Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church. In past years, he resided in Holden, Massachusetts and worked as a Regional Manager for Crothall Healthcare at UMass Memorial Medical Center. He held a B.S. in Bio-Medical Engineering from the University of Tennessee and was most proud to be a Vol and especially loved attending or watching UT football games. He was also an avid sports fan, supporting and enjoying all the New England teams. He much loved and was loved by his dogs, Jules and Lady.

He was formerly married to Sue Ganas-Tolley, of Holden, Massachusetts. Eric also had a great love for fishing and enjoyed this sport with Sue’s father, Chris. His family in Holden included Chris and Mary Lou Ganas, brother-in-law Matt Ganas (Shawn), nephew Javi, and many other special friends.

